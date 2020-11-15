https://www.oann.com/uk-reports-24962-new-covid-cases-on-sunday-168-deaths/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-reports-24962-new-covid-cases-on-sunday-168-deaths

November 15, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 24,962 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, down from 26,860 on Saturday.

The daily number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test fell to 168 from 462 on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 51,934.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Frances Kerry)

