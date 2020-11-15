https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2020/11/15/va-wesleyan-dean-paul-ewell-goes-postal-on-facebook-calls-biden-voters-anti-country-and-anti-christian-n280278
About The Author
Related Posts
After Ratings Plunged, NBA Retreats From Pushing Woke Racial Justice Message On The Court
October 8, 2020
Joe Biden Quickly Backtracks His Senate Subpoena Comments
December 29, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy