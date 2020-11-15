https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/15/washington-gov-jay-inslee-targets-restaurants-churches-and-businesses-with-new-lockdown-seahawks-games-unaffected/

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) ordered a host of new lockdown measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the state, including a ban on indoor dining and new limits businesses, churches, weddings and funerals:

BREAKING: Inslee announces new coronavirus restrictions, including the closure of indoor dining, putting a limit on retail occupancy (including grocery stores) and limiting occupancy of churches, weddings and funerals. https://t.co/qarvqTKZ2X — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) November 15, 2020

He even admitted this isn’t even where Covid-19 is spreading:

Gov Inslee concedes that the “most dangerous place” in Washington for COVID is OUR OWN HOMES. Yet he’s closing businesses and churches. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 15, 2020

NFL games (as well as college football) will continue:

How long will these new restrictions be in place in Washington state? Limited to four weeks, though that could change. Will the Seahawks still be playing? Yes. Inslee says pro football has shown they can keep cases in check. #COVID #waelex — Lilly Ana Fowler (@LillyAFowler) November 15, 2020

Currently, there are no fans in attendance:

Through ongoing collaboration with local public health and government officials, we have decided that we will continue without fans in attendance at our home game on 11/19 vs. Arizona. More Info: https://t.co/SJsqPD1j7Z pic.twitter.com/NQPoaimsXL — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 11, 2020

But protocols that are in place at restaurants aren’t good enough?

Inslee says he’ll shut down your restaurants for in-person dining and ban you from having more than 5 people at outside gatherings… but he will allow Seahawks games to continue because they have good protocols in place. But so, too, do restaurants and grocery stores. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 15, 2020

And for some reason, local authorities can’t make the decision to keep businesses open or not:

Schools can stay open because it’s a local decision, @GovInslee says, but doesn’t explain why locals can make decisions on keeping businesses open. He does, thankfully, acknowledge that schools don’t spread COVID, despite the fearmongering or data-ignorance by some. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 15, 2020

He’s literally a science-denier:

Again, Inslee is asked about why he’s targeting businesses like restaurants WHEN THEY’RE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID CASES (it’s less than 1%) in Washington. He says he doesn’t believe the stat. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 15, 2020

Gov Inslee keeps saying “scientific fact that’s undisputable” without providing specifics, but with the expectation that it we shouldn’t even discuss or debate these issues. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 15, 2020

Gov Jay Inslee says it’s “too dangerous” to go to a restaurant “in any circumstance” even though the COVID death rate in Washington is… 1.9%. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 15, 2020

More from the governor:

Today is the most dangerous public health day in the last 100 years of our state’s history. A pandemic is raging in Washington. Today, we are taking action to stop it. https://t.co/p7IWK3GFUG — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

We are facing a third wave that is more dangerous than any we’ve seen before. We cannot and will not lose control of this virus. pic.twitter.com/ydHSqAOCab — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

This is not a result of more testing.

Our hospital occupancy is increasing.

Our test-positivity rate is increasing. And around the country, hospital systems are beginning to get overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/9Uv1mEuzoE — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

To our workers and businesses – I know this hurts. We do not take lightly the impact of these restrictions. But this much is clear: We cannot enjoy a full economic recovery before we have gotten this virus under control. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

Today, I am announcing another $50 million in aid to help mitigate impacts on businesses and workers, and we fully intend to get that money out – as grants and loans – before the end of the year. We will bounce back after we make it through this wave of infection. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

Today’s announcement does not change our guidance for child care services, nor for K-12 education. That guidance and its recommendations will remain in place for now. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

One thing we don’t need right now is hoarding. Our supply chain remains strong, and buying up everything in sight only hurts efforts to keep the flow of goods adequate to meet everyone’s needs. Please be considerate and save some for your neighbors, family and friends. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

A pandemic is raging in our state. Left unchecked, it will overburden our hospitals. Our economic devastation will be prolonged. More Washingtonians will die. We will not allow this to happen. That’s why we are acting today. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) November 15, 2020

