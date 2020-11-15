https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/15/washington-gov-jay-inslee-targets-restaurants-churches-and-businesses-with-new-lockdown-seahawks-games-unaffected/

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) ordered a host of new lockdown measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the state,  including a ban on indoor dining and new limits businesses, churches, weddings and funerals:

He even admitted this isn’t even where Covid-19 is spreading:

NFL games (as well as college football) will continue:

Currently, there are no fans in attendance:

But protocols that are in place at restaurants aren’t good enough?

And for some reason, local authorities can’t make the decision to keep businesses open or not:

He’s literally a science-denier:

More from the governor:

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...