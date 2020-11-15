https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-spacex-crew-1-launch-at-727-pm-eastern/

SpaceX Crew-1 Launch today at 7:27PM EST

This will be the first full operational launch of four Astronauts to the International Space Station.

SpaceX and NASA are targeting Sunday, November 15 for Falcon 9’s launch of Dragon’s first operational crew mission (Crew-1) to the International Space Station (ISS) from historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window opens at 7:27 p.m. EST on November 15, 00:27 UTC on November 16. Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Just Read the Instructions” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The launch webcast will go live about 4 hours before liftoff.