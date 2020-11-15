https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fixin-overturn-results-election-multiple-states-sidney-powell-releases-kraken/

Sidney Powell said a few days ago that she would ‘Release the Kraken’. Today she and Rudy Giuliani did just that on Sunday Morning Futures with Marie Bartiromo.

A couple days ago attorney Sidney Powell was on Lou Dobbs where she stated that there was massive fraud in the 2020 US election. She then noted that she would soon ‘Release the Kraken’!

This morning Powell shared the following on Mornings with Maria:

We’re fixin’ to overturn the results of the election in multiple states, and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose. We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections. He was fully briefed on it. He saw it happen in other countries. It was exported internationally for profit by the people that are behind Smartmatic and Dominion. They did this on purpose. It was calculated and they’ve done it before. We have evidence from 2016 in California. We have so much evidence I feel like it’s coming in through a fire hose.”

Buckle your seat – this is gonna get fun.

