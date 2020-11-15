https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/526089-whitmer-responds-to-atlas-i-wont-be-bullied-into-not-following-reputable

Michigan Gov. Gretchen WhitmerGretchen Whitmer16 police officers in Michigan city infected with COVID-19 New York AG announces probe into robocalls allegedly designed to mislead voters Members of Michigan militia charged with plot to kidnap Whitmer spotted at anti-lockdown rallies: WaPo MORE (D) fired back at Dr. Scott Atlas, one of President Trump Donald John TrumpViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE‘s coronavirus task force advisers, on Sunday after Atlas criticized a set of restrictions on public life in Michigan meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Atlas earlier Sunday evening tweeted that “[t]he only way this stops is if people rise up,” referring to Whitmer’s decision to end indoor dining in Michigan restaurants as well as in-person learning in high schools and universities.

“You get what you accept,” he added.

The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp https://t.co/8QKBszgKTM — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) November 15, 2020

Whitmer told CNN on Saturday that the remarks were the latest effort by the White House to single her out, as the Democratic governor of a swing state, over her response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has surged in the form of risings rates of new cases around the nation in recent days.

“We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular. I’m not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals,” the governor told Wolf Blitzer.

“If everyone does their part, we will see a big benefit from it,” she added of the new restrictions. “But we’ll be assessing it every step of the way.”

MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “I’m not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.” pic.twitter.com/PKPIQRukM4 — The Hill (@thehill) November 16, 2020

Atlas is a major skeptic of lockdown efforts around the country, a rarity on the president’s coronavirus task force that has put him at odds with infectious disease experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci38 percent of Americans planning on having Thanksgiving dinner with 10 or more people States split on COVID-19 responses as cases surge Sunday shows preview: Biden team gears up for transition, Trump legal battles continue and pandemic rages on MORE.

The U.S. passed 11 million confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday after officials recorded roughly 1 million new cases over the past seven days.

