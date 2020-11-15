https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/will-big-tech-big-media-held-accountable-colluding-democrats-2020-election-fraud/

Big Tech has joined Big Media and the Democrats in an attempt to steal the 2020 election. But their is too much evidence of election fraud now. They’re caught. What a disgusting gang of crooks and communists.

In September 2018 the Gateway Pundit’s (TGP’s) Jim Hoft testified in front of Congress regarding the blatant and unconstitutional censorship that Facebook and Big Tech were forcing upon select conservative media:

Jim warned them, but the Republican Congress did nothing.

Then one by one Big Tech asserted their evil liberal bias on anyone they wanted to silence. Eventually big conservative news sites like TGP were attacked and censored. Unfortunately conservatives were to blame too for remaining silent while Big Tech instituted their liberal mandates. Finally, every conservative site was censored just in time for the 2020 election.

Before the 2016 election the Gateway Pundit received 30% of its business from Facebook. Now TGP receives less than 3%. Big Tech could not allow tweets, shares and posts to be shared and read promoting America and its Great President. They had to bring this to an end.

Today they attack the President of the United States and the Democrats cheer. Since the election Big Tech started doing whatever they wanted. They slander the President and label his tweets as fake news:

There is tremendous evidence of wide spread voter fraud in that there is irrefutable proof that our Republican poll watchers and observers were not allowed to be present in poll counting rooms. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and others. Unconstitutional! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Big Tech blocks and censors everyone and every message supporting the President of the United States. (Jim Hoft, Joe Hoft and Cristina Laila from TGP have been censored this past week on Twitter for tweeting information not approved by the Democrats and Big Tech.)

A couple days ago Big Tech reached a new low. They labeled the President of the United States, our President, a ‘political candidate’:

Working with Big Media, Big Tech and the Democrats are attempting to steal this election. The censorship they are partaking in is borderline criminal if not criminal. Fortunately for Americans, the Trump team is on it. They have ‘released the Kraken’. The news is sprinkling out. A majority of Americans are seeing the light. The 2020 election was stolen by these crooks and we know it. We now have ample evidence.

Let’s hope when the dust settles, the Democrats, Big Tech, Big Media and everyone who colluded to steal this election are brought to justice. This coup must be dealt with or it will happen again.

Americans won’t stand for these entities and individuals getting away with the largest crime in history. The Mueller gang and these seditious entities and individuals must be brought to justice.

We pray that President Trump wins the election soon, so these tyrants can finally and once and for all be held accountable for the lies, abuse and slander which they promoted while curtailing the truth.

God-loving Americans will no longer be discriminated against for loving their God, their country and their President.

