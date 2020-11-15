https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/wordpress-deplatforms-conservative-treehouse-due-unexplained-content-violation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The popular conservative blog “The Conservative Treehouse” said Sunday that is was being removed – or “deplatformed” – by by site host WordPress.

In an announcement to its readers, the blog shared that it had received the following notification: “Given the incompatibility between your site’s content and our terms, you need to find a new hosting provider and must migrate the site by Wednesday, December 2nd.”

The site claims that it has long predicated its information on “deep research and crowdsourcing work – with undeniably citations on the events we outline.”

Site operators also say they have never violated any “term of service,” and that WordPress, the world’s largest website and blog hosting service, did not provide them with reason to think otherwise.

“The WordPress company is not explaining the reason for deplatforming because there is no justifiable reason for it,” reads the blog post. “At the same time, they are bold in their position. Perhaps this is the most alarming part; and everyone should pay attention. They don’t care.”

Treehouse says it reaches 500,000 to 1 million unique readers every day.

WordPress on Monday did not immediately return a request for comment.

The company’s homepage says its mission is to “democratize publishing one website at a time” and that Open source WordPress is “the most popular online publishing platform, currently powering more than a third of the web.”

Treehouse said it has no explanation for WordPress’s decision, considering “there’s no hate-speech on this website; there’s no graphic, violent, foul or abusive speech here. The ‘content‘ of the Treehouse is the same discussion that happens around your kitchen table or back porch discussion with friends. We would never cheapen or insult that conversation with vulgarity because that’s not who we are … because that’s not who our nation is.”

Site authors have assured readers that the blog will return in the form of “CTH 2.0, a new version of The Conservative Treehouse,” but have not said on which it will return.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

