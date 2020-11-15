https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/15/worse-than-cnn-trump-spox-erin-perrine-shuts-down-fox-news-host-right-in-shouting-match-during-disgusting-segment-on-voter-fraud-watch/

Usually, when we write a piece like this about a Trump campaign-type person they’re shutting down some loser on CNN or MSNBC and we point and laugh. Welp, the times they are a-changing because this time we’re writing about Fox News and their segment with Erin Perrine that would have made the anti-Trump loons at CNN jealous.

Watch this:

WTF has happened to Fox News?

And WTF is up with his hair?

Oh, yeah, his name is Leland Vittert.

HA HA HA HA HA

Dammit, Josey’s joke was better than ours.

He and Rachel have similar hair.

Still not as good as Josey’s joke up there.

Double dammit.

It’s almost as if they are self-destructing.

Right in front of our very eyes.

