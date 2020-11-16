https://www.theblaze.com/news/2600-uncounted-ballots-georgia-found

Georgia officials said that human error led to 2,600 ballots being uncounted from Floyd County, which will likely lessen the lead of former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia’s voting implementation manager Gabriel Sterling explained to reporters on Monday where the uncounted ballots came from.

“Well what it is, is they had these ballots in their ballot manifests, they had them there and they were counted in the audit. When they finished the audit, they had like 40,000 votes, when on the election night reporting they only had 38,000 votes, and that’s how it was discovered,” said Sterling.

“So that’s where we came across this, and then they kinda back-figured that they came from those early vote results that were not uploaded,” he added. “But that’s where we’re having an investigator to button up exactly where their breakdown came.”

He said that the “amazing blunder” came from someone not uploading the ballot count from a memory card into a ballot machine.

“It’s not an equipment issue. It’s a person not executing their job properly. This is the kind of situation that requires a change at the top of their management side,” Sterling said.

The ballots that were found included 1,643 new votes for Trump and 865 new votes for Biden, giving the president a boost. Sterling said that the new votes would not change the results of the Georgia presidential election because it would not be enough to change the outcome.

“It looks like it’s about an 800 plus vote swing towards the president on this, but the lead statewide is 14,155, so that would take it down to 13,300 and something, I believe,” Sterling said.

