The “Buy American” strategy has always been more than walking into a store, looking at products on the shelves, and hoping that store offers made in the USA merchandise.

Many small companies make products in America that aren’t on the shelves of big-box stores or on Amazon that deserve our consumer support. So, I have featured three great small companies that I have recently learned about that are of particular interest.

1. At last! Doormats that last, and they’re 100% American made! If you’re tired of buying a new doormat every year or so because they wear out and leave a mess on your porch, the solution is to check out www.rugsthatfit.com for a personalized, designer, Infinity Custom Entry Mat.

Infinity Mats are one-of-a-kind and luxurious. The letters, numbers, and designs are precision cut inlaid, NOT printed, so they don’t fade like printed or painted mats. Infinity Mats are all-weather anti-bacterial mats that won’t mold, mildew, shed, or shred and come with non-slip backing, so they stay in place.

With over 30 years of experience, rugsthatfit.com makes full-size doormats designed to fit your entire single or double door at your home or business. Say good-bye to undersized and pre-cut products. At www.rugsthatfit.com, every mat is made from American-made materials right here in the USA. Infinity Mats are anti-bacterial, lightweight, and low-profile, eliminating trip hazards and interference with door sweeps.

They also won’t swell with water, maintaining that low profile. Ordinary mats hold bacteria, mold, and mildew, which transfers by shoes and feet right into your home. To increase the quality inside your home, get the right products for outside your home! Get your doormats from www.rugsthatfit.com!

2. Jacob Bromwell, the oldest kitchenware and housewares maker in North America, is having its biggest sale that is happening now just in time for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and on through Christmas. Take a full 90 percent off on select items by visiting this special link!

Jacob Bromwell was founded in 1819, which means it was manufacturing products in America for over 40 years before Abraham Lincoln was elected president. At a time when almost all housewares companies have moved their production offshore, Jacob Bromwell still proudly manufactures nearly all of its products in the United States (cork replacements for the flasks aren’t made here due to sourcing issues).

Jacob Bromwell’s two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Indiana and Vermont support more than 100 American jobs. Its products are sold at select specialty retailers throughout North America, Australia, Asia, and Europe. That means this historic American company contributes to domestic employment and reduces America’s trade deficit with the rest of the world.

The supply is limited (you can see on the website that two items are currently sold out – for now), so you’ll have to act fast to take advantage of this huge sale.

3. It’s no secret that personal safety is paramount these days. If you’re outside jogging or going shopping (especially at night), you should have a quality self-defense tool with you.

Cat Safety Defense Keychains from Safety Fist can help. Safety Cat is made in the USA of aircraft aluminum and offers a potent self-defense weapon while also serving as a decorative keychain. And it comes in five anodized colors. Note: only the cat keychain from Safety Cat is made in the USA.

Safety First is a family-owned business providing high-quality self-defense products designed specifically for women. But men can feel safer with it as well.

When you place your fingers into the eyes of the cat keychain, the face of the cat will rest securely in the palm of your hand. Safety Cat will feel very comfortable in your hand, and you will be able to grasp it firmly. Safety Cat keychains are made for striking at the eyes of your attacker or attacking any fleshy part of the body.

Studies have shown that your odds of escaping an attack are far greater if you fight back instead of worrying about retaliation for doing so.

There are foreign-made imitations to Safety Cat out there, so make sure you get the genuine American-made product by visiting this website! You can also visit the Facebook page here.

The above three companies present an excellent opportunity to patronize American-owned small companies that employ fellow Americans, keeping profits, jobs, and tax revenue within our national borders.

