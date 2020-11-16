https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lawyers-cancel-culture-mccarthyism-pressure/2020/11/16/id/997291

Pressure on lawyers to withdraw from President Donald Trump’s election challenges is “pure and simple McCarthyism,” according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

“I got an email this morning asking me to sign a petition calling for their disbarment,” Dershowitz told Monday’s “American Agenda.” “There are tremendous pressures on the lawyers to withdraw from the case. This is pure and simple McCarthyism.

“I experienced it when I defended the president on the floor of the Senate and people tried to attack me. Fortunately, I’m not part of a law firm. The only people I have to take advice from is my wife and family. But all Americans should stand behind the right of lawyers to go to the mat for their clients and use all ethical, proper legal means to try to achieve their result.”

The Wall Street Journal over the weekend reported some law firms representing the president are withdrawing from cases or clarifying their roles amid pressure to end their involvement.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in five battleground states. Several news outlets have called the race for Joe Biden, though Trump refuses to concede, citing voter fraud.

States start certifying results from the 2020 presidential election Monday. Pennsylvania and Michigan have until Nov. 23, while Arizona has until Nov. 30 to confirm results. Georgia has until Nov. 20.

