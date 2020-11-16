https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/amazon-begins-medication-delivery-their-new-online-pharmacy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Amazon.com is getting into the pharmaceutical industry giving customers access to buy prescription drugs and other medications on their new “PillPack” company extension by Amazon Pharmacy.

Common prescriptions such as insulin and inhalers will be available starting Tuesday through the large platform.

Customers will have to have an Amazon account and will need their doctor to send their prescription to the website. Opioids and other drugs that could potentially be abused will not be available for shipping, the company has said.

Most insurance is accepted but those that do not have health coverage are able to buy generic or brand name medications for a discounted price from Amazon if they are prime members.

The company has taken business away from other corporations and small businesses and now will begin taking away business from pharmacies.

Before the stocks opened Tuesday morning, CVS pharmacy fell almost 9% and Walgreens and Rite Aid fell more than 10%. With the increasing competition, CVS and Walgreen have begun offering same day delivery.

Amazon spent $750 million two years ago when they purchased the online pharmacy called PillPack, which organized medication by time and date the medication needs to be taken.

