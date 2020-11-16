https://thehill.com/homenews/media/526258-tucker-carlson-assures-viewers-his-show-not-going-anywhere-following

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonTucker Carlson issues on-air apology over Georgia voter claims Overnight Defense: Afghan war critic who said Europe too welcoming to ‘Muslim invaders’ installed at Pentagon | Trump, Biden mark Veterans Day with wreath layings | Senate Dems warn against nixing plan to change Confederate base names New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal from Afghanistan MORE on Monday assured viewers he was not leaving the network as rumors had suggested on social media sites over the past few days.

“Over the weekend, we got a lot of calls asking if we’re leaving Fox News,” Carlson said. “This show is not going anywhere. It’s getting bigger.”

Carlson was likely referencing a fake social media post circulating on Parler, a new platform in which conservatives have flocked to, that alleged he was leaving the network for Newsmax. The post also circulated briefly on Facebook.

A fact check published earlier on Monday by Politifact rated the claim as “false.”

Carlson said Fox News executives are looking to “expand the amount of reporting and analysis we do in this hour across other parts of the company.”

“The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less,” he said on Monday. “And we are grateful for that.”

Carlson has one of the highest-rated cable news programs in the country, often stirring controversy for blistering attacks on the national media, prominent Democrats or political “elites” in society.

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhitmer responds to Atlas: I won’t ‘be bullied into not following reputable scientists’ Obama: US ‘adversaries have seen us weakened’ Obama describes wife Michelle’s resistance to presidential ambitions MORE has been critical of Fox News especially in recent weeks, tweeting last week that the network had forgotten the “golden goose” that has propelled the company to the most-watched cable news channel in the country.

The Trump campaign took particular issue with Fox News being among the first networks to call President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenObama: US ‘adversaries have seen us weakened’ US sees 1M new coronavirus cases in one week GOP shows limited appetite for pursuing Biden probes MORE the projected winner of Arizona on Election night.

Many of Trump’s most ardent supporters have pointed to Newsmax as a more Trump-friendly alternative to Fox News, following the network’s decision not to call the presidential race for Biden.

Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential election to Biden, alleging unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud that led to his loss. Carlson has echoed these claims in recent days, and questioned the integrity of the American electoral process.

Carlson was one of the most prominent critics of Biden in the run-up to the election, airing numerous segments about corruption allegations involving Biden’s son Hunter.

Earlier this year, rumors suggested that GOP operatives were hopeful Carlson would himself run for president in 2024.

