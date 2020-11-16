https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/andy-biggs-requests-100-audit-of-maricopa-county/
INBOX: Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) requests 100% audit of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 16, 2020
REPORT: (R) Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona has just requested a FULL AUDIT of Maricopa county
— Alice (@themodalice) November 16, 2020
Wonder why people are skeptical… #RiggedElection pic.twitter.com/MQO4AUkq48
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 16, 2020
The chairman of the Maricopa County supervisors, Mr. Hickman (a good man) has the power to issue subpoenas (after a board vote) to compel Dominion reps to open the software for a full forensic audit by county IT staff. ARS 11-228. @AZGOP @kelliwardaz pic.twitter.com/J8faBYpDfl
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 15, 2020