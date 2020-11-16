https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/past-prime-average-person-starts-feeling-old-age-47/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — They say age is more about state of mind than the date on your birth certificate, but a new survey of 2,000 Americans over 40 is challenging that narrative. According to the research, the average American starts feeling old at the age of 47. Similarly, the average respondent starts to really worry about age-related bodily changes around 50 years old.

The unstoppable passage of time is apparently a big worry among Americans. In all, 65% say that growing old in general is among their top fears. When asked about specifics, nearly half say they’re mostly concerned about the mental declines that so often come with old age. On a related note 64% worry that their thinking abilities won’t last as long as their physical health.

Surprisingly, most participants aren’t nearly as concerned about losing their youthful looks. Only one in four are concerned about looking unattractive in old age. One in four people worry they’ll lose touch with what’s “hip and cool” once they’re elderly.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

