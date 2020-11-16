https://www.oann.com/as-brexit-talks-resume-uk-says-our-red-lines-remain-unchanged/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=as-brexit-talks-resume-uk-says-our-red-lines-remain-unchanged

November 16, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – As Brexit talks were due to resume, Britain said on Monday its red lines remained unchanged but that it wanted to reach a trade deal with the European Union if the bloc chose to make progress.

“Our red lines haven’t changed and we’re preparing for whatever the outcome is,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky.

“Of course our preference is to get a deal and that is open to the Europeans if they choose to make the progress that’s needed,” he said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

