Several California lawmakers are in Maui, Hawaii, this week, for an annual legislative convention — despite rising coronavirus cases that led Gov. Gavin Newsom to threaten a statewide curfew on Monday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Although the coronavirus pandemic has largely grounded the global travel industry, it did not stop the annual political conference that brings California lawmakers to Hawaii for five days of policy discussions and schmoozing with corporate sponsors. The conference, which has been hosted by the Independent Voter Project every November for more than a decade, is taking place this week at the Fairmont Kea Lani on Maui’s southwest shore. … The event is smaller this year, only a third of its usual size, Howle said. Organizers booked about 50 rooms at the Fairmont and have about 120 people staying there this week, including legislators from California, Texas and Washington state. … Under a travel advisory issued last week, legislators and others attending the conference are recommended to quarantine for 14 days upon their return to California.

Newsom said that he was considering a curfew based on the experiences of countries such as France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia.

The governor has also discouraged social gatherings of more than ten people, and urged people to limit the size of family gatherings at Thanksgiving to no more than two separate households.

