https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/awww-wassamatta-donald-trump-jr-gets-a-little-too-honest-with-nate-silver-about-his-lucrative-career-and-he-just-cant-deal/

Nate Silver seemed a little concerned during his conversation with Chris Hayes about the reputation ‘polling punditry’ has earned during the past few years. From being impressively wrong in 2016 to being impressively biased in 2020, it has not looked that great for pollsters.

But you know, whatever makes him sleep better at night.

There’s not actually much evidence that polls are becoming less accurate. They had perhaps their best year ever in 2018. 2016 and 2020 polling errors were slightly worse than average but within a fairly normal range. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 10, 2020

Truth hurts, but it especially hurts when it comes from a Trump.

We understand you’re trying to salvage a very lucrative career in polling punditry but it’s getting ridiculous. https://t.co/V6hXNyUNRk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2020

Ridiculous is an interesting word for it.

Silver was none too happy with Trump Jr. and snapped back:

I’ll still have a job on January 21st, though. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 15, 2020

Basically proving Trump Jr.’s point.

Atta boy, Nate.

He always comes through.

Shillong for Democrats has some awesome job security. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) November 16, 2020

Especially now.

But you’ll still suck at it — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) November 16, 2020

A job your daddy didn’t give you. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2020

Dude. Worry about your family.

What are you guys, 0-7 now? — Ordy Packard’s Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) November 16, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, you’ve got a job where you can fail all day and won’t get fired. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 16, 2020

You must be in a union. It’s the only way to perform so poorly and keep your job. — The Real Marty Byrde (@goingdeeep) November 16, 2020

That can only be explained by privilege….You’ve completely failed in 2 election cycles. — Governor Winslow (@GovernorWinslow) November 16, 2020

And you’ll still suck at it. — 🗽Redrivergrl🗽No socialism 🇺🇸 (@redrivergrl) November 16, 2020

Only because there are no serious requirements for your “industry” — Janice (@jcdwms) November 16, 2020

“Hey, billionaire multi-generational real estate/media/merchandising moguls! We pollsters who’ve been failing miserably for years will still have a job on January 21st and you won’t!” Sick burn, Nate. — President-Elect Leslie ن (@LADowd) November 16, 2020

Right? Sick burn.

***

