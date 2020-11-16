http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sX6mNXYy1GQ/

On Monday, Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo slammed New York City as the city sees a mass exodus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the uptick in crime. According to the New York Post, almost 300,000 residents filed for a change of address in response to the strict mandates during the pandemic.

Bartiromo said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that New York has been a “mess.” She added that people are “afraid” to be in New York City because of the policies put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) that have resulted in increased crime and homelessness.

“It’s a mess, Dana,” Bartiromo outlined. “It is an important story we need to cover. You are seeing people leave new york city in droves, and yes, you can take what Kathryn Wylde is saying as part of the reason, but there are other things as well. This is a security issue. People are afraid to go back to New York because the homelessness population has skyrocketed, and then, of course, we’ve got the bail reform that is in place — meaning that if you are arrested, you get checked in, you get processed, and then you are right back on the streets. You no longer have to come up with bail money. So, criminals are getting processed going right back on the street, and that is scaring people. You are seeing crime shoot up. Shootings are up. Robberies are up in New York City. So, it has as much to do as the fact that we don’t have the services we used to have because of COVID as it does policy.”

“These are policies from Andrew Cuomo and the mayor of New York, and as a result, you are seeing crime numbers go higher, and that is one of the reasons people are fleeing New York,” she continued. “Not to mention taxes. They are expecting taxes to go higher. And of course, we know that Mayor de Blasio has already raised taxes. It has gotten very expensive, and safety issues are real, Dana.”

