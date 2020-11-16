https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/16/ben-domenech-people-who-made-nazi-comparisons-to-trump-supporters-are-not-going-to-stop/

Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech mocked unity calls by Democrats and the media Monday as deeply unserious following weekend violence in the nation’s capital complemented by elites condemning a massive gathering of Trump supporters as Nazi collaborators.

“I noticed something that happened over the weekend,” Domenech said on “Fox and Friends,” “Which is that for George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, now at The Atlantic, tweeted out something comparing the marchers of these peaceful law-abiding Americans in the cities, in Washington D.C. supporting President Trump, to Nazis.”

What was delivered https://t.co/Jt7aqRTvqz — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 14, 2020

Domenech continued, noting that Frum’s Saturday tweet is by no means unique.

“They’re not going to stop. They’re going to keep going. They’re going to double-down. This is the guy who actually wrote the line ‘Axis of Evil,’ and he’s adding millions of Americans to it,” Domenech said. “This is the kind of thing that is only going to further undermine a media that is frustrated by the fact that they don’t have truth and reconciliation commissions, that they don’t see people being punished for the crime of supporting President Trump.”

Prominent left-wing liberals began escalating calls for retribution against Trump supporters almost immediately after the November contest where more than 73 million Americans voted for the Republican incumbent.

You can’t heal or reform the GOP who are now an extremist party. They have to be broken, burned down and rebuilt. When Biden is in power treat them like the active threats to democracy they are. If those who committed crimes aren’t punished then they will be more emboldened. — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 10, 2020

Lol at the “party of personal responsibility” being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Hari Sevugan, a former Pete Buttigieg campaign staffer, announced the creation of the Trump Accountability Project which will erect dissident lists compiling the names of individuals in the administration to be punished.

You better believe it. We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. https://t.co/clRu6WSfvL https://t.co/J78dgyHJpG — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

“This speaks to what unity really means when it comes from the left, which is ‘you go along with what we want, always, and if you break from that, then you’re the problem.’”







