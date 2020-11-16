https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-covid/2020/11/16/id/997289

Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to come together and pass a new coronavirus relief package.

In remarks on the economy, Biden urged lawmakers in both chambers to pass a package similar to the one first passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in May and then revised in October. “Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and business, then we can start to build back better than before,” Biden said.

Biden is preparing to assume the presidency on Jan. 20, having been called the winner of the presidential race by multiple media outlets. President Donald Trump is delaying cooperation with a transitio of power, as he challenges ballot counts and polling conduct in several key states.

Biden also took the opportunity, in his remarks Monday, to chide the administration for that delay, saying such a delay makes it harder to move on a COVID vaccine and arrange distribution on a mass scale.

