Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden says he and his family plan to follow official holiday guidance amid the ongoing CCP virus pandemic.

Biden said that he and is wife will adhere to medical officials’ recommendation of no more than 10 people at a gathering, and masks and social distancing measures. He also said that anyone who attends a Thanksgiving gathering should be tested for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus 24 hours before the event.

“I just want to make sure we’re able to be together next Thanksgiving, next Christmas,” Biden said during a Monday news conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on celebrating Thanksgiving (pdf) that recommends determining the size of a gathering “based on the ability of attendees from different households” to socially distance and stick to safety hygiene measures.

The CDC has also urged people to celebrate the occasion virtually (pdf).

Biden reiterated this warning that the United States is “going into a very dark winter.”

“Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier,” he said.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a CCP virus adviser to Biden, suggested that a nationwide lockdown between four and six weeks could control the CCP virus pandemic as well as revive the economy but only if lost wages to workers and small businesses are paid for.

Some politicians have come forward resisting Biden’s idea of a lockdown, including Gov.Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

Pharmaceutical company Moderna announced on Monday that its experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in its clinical trials. This follows Pfizer’s announcement that their experimental vaccine has seen over 90 percent effectiveness.

Pending more safety data and regulatory review, the United States could have two vaccines authorized for emergency use in December, with as many as 60 million doses available this year.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden also told reporters at the Monday press conference, alluding to how President Donald Trump and his administration has yet to work with any of Biden’s “transition team” on the COVID-19 pandemic, including by blocking Biden’s team from briefings on national security, policy issues, and vaccine plans.

Biden declared victory over the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7 although the 538 electors of the electoral college has yet to elect the next president. President Donald Trump has disputed Biden’s claim and his campaign has launched multiple legal challenges alleging a variety of voting irregularities across a number of battleground states. Meanwhile, some media outlets have begun to refer to Biden as “president-elect.”

Trump has alleged voter fraud and said that any declarations of victory are premature. Legal challenges are filed in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan.

In a series of new posts on Twitter on Sunday and Monday, the Republican president seeking reelection said that the U.S. Constitution was violated amid the 2020 election.

On Monday night, Georgia state officials announced that during a statewide audit, they found nearly 2,600 ballots that were not tabulated in Floyd county during the initial vote counting process. Gabriel Sterling, who manages the state’s election system for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said that it was because county election workers had failed to upload votes from a memory card on election night.

“This is why you do the audits. There’s no issues with any of the equipment or anything, they just didn’t scan these ballots, it looks like, or the card was not put through properly,” Sterling told reporters during a virtual press conference. “So the secretary says this is such an amazing blunder.”

The Epoch Times won’t declare a winner of the 2020 presidential election until all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved.

Zachary Stieber and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

