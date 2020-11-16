https://nworeport.me/2020/11/16/bill-oreilly-predicts-total-collapse-of-mainstream-news-media-its-coming/

Source: Niamh Harris

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly says mainstream news media will totally “collapse” after President Trump leaves office.

In a viral tweet that has been liked 200k times, O’Reilly asks, “Are you ready for the collapse of the news media?”

He then adds: “It’s coming.”

Are you ready for the collapse of the news media? It’s coming. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 14, 2020

“NBC News, CNN, and the other networks are going to collapse almost entirely,” O’Reilly revealed on “America This Week.”

“They don’t have any credibility,” he said, adding “everybody knew… they were trying to destroy Trump.”

“Now you’re going to tell the truth,” he added. “It’s over.”

Newsmax.com reports: Trump himself has blamed O’Reilly’s former network, Fox News, for his re-election woes.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that Fox News “daytime ratings have completely collapsed.”

Trump added that the “biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews.”

Fox viewers have joined with Trump and are exiting the network and tuning into Newsmax TV.

On Thursday, Nielsen reported that more than 1 million cable viewers per minute were tuning into Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports” – as the network estimates an additional million viewers tuned in through streaming OTT devices.

CNN’s media analyst Brian Stelter tweeted Saturday, “At this point, I think we can confidently say that Newsmax is cutting into Fox’s base . . . “

Stelter noted that Newsmax is gaining market share for its strong pro-Trump positioning.

And O’Reilly is warning viewers that liberal media outlets that harshly challenged Trump won’t hold Biden to the same standards.

“Whatever Biden does will be the greatest thing,” O’Reilly said.

“He’s not going to hold many press conferences, he’s not going to be around.”

But O’Reilly said it won’t be Biden who wields the most power.

“Biden’s not the most powerful man in the country. [Senate Majority Leader and Kentucky GOP Sen.] Mitch McConnell is,” he asserted, predicting that McConnell in a GOP controlled upper chamber will block “all the nutty” progressive proposals initiated by a Biden administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

