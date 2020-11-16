https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-new-vaccine-developed-in-conjunction-with-trumps-operation-warp-speed-is-94-5-effective-company-says

A new Moderna vaccine that was developed in conjunction with Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is nearly 95 percent effective, according to the company.

“The analysis evaluated 95 confirmed Covid-19 infections among the trial’s 30,000 participants,” CNBC reported. “Moderna, which developed its vaccine in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said 90 cases of Covid-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 5 cases observed in the group that received its two-dose vaccine. That resulted in an estimated vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.”

The news comes after the Trump’s administration’s Operation Warp Speed “awarded Moderna a $1.5 billion contract in August to ramp up manufacturing and deliver 100 million vaccine doses, enough for 50 million people,” NPR reported. “The government has an option to buy up to 400 million more doses.”

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, thanked the U.S. federal government for its role in assisting the company, saying that Operation Warp Speed was “instrumental to accelerating our progress to this point.”

“Moderna is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Operation Warp Speed and McKesson, a COVID-19 vaccine distributor contracted by the U.S. government, as well as global stakeholders to be prepared for distribution of mRNA-1273, in the event that it receives an EUA and similar global authorizations,” the company said in a statement. “By the end of 2020, the Company expects to have approximately 20 million doses of mRNA-1273 ready to ship in the U.S. The Company remains on track to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.”

Dow futures exploded by 500 points upon the news of Moderna’s vaccine breakthrough.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

