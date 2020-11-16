https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-project-veritas-georgia-recount-auditors-call-multiple-ballots-joe-biden-actually-marked-president-trump-video/

BREAKING TONIGHT:

Project Veritas has insiders in the Georgia recount that are catching votes wrongly attributed to Joe Biden.

“The second person was supposed to be checking it right, three times in three minutes she called out Biden,” the RNC monitor told Project Veritas. “The second auditor caught it and she said, “No, this is Trump.”

He continued, “Now, that’s just while I’m standing there. So, does the second checker catch it every time? But this lady in three times in three minutes from 2:09 to 2:12 she got three wrong.”

The RNC monitor told Project Veritas that the ballot counter became hostile toward him after he reported her to the elections officals.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Georgia Recount Auditors Call Multiple Ballots For @JoeBiden That Were Actually Marked For @realDonaldTrump “The second person was supposed to be checking it right, three times in three minutes she called out Biden.”#RiggedRecounts pic.twitter.com/ldvbCXXn0b — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 16, 2020

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered an audit and recount of all Georgia ballots, however officials are not checking signatures.

The statewide recount is still ongoing in several counties, the deadline for completion is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

On Monday it was revealed in Floyd County, Georgia over 2,600 votes were not counted due to a server error, allegedly by a Dominion tabulating machine.

The found votes reportedly favor President Trump almost two-to-one, cutting Joe Biden’s approximate 14,000 vote lead by about 800 votes.

Brad Raffensperger on Monday evening immediately called for the elections director to step down.

David Shafer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party said GOP observers are limited to one credentialed monitor for each ten counting tables.

“Congressman Doug Collins and I asked for a one to one ratio yesterday but our request was refused,” David Shafer said.

We are limited to one credentialed monitor for each ten counting tables. Congressman Doug @CollinsforGA and I asked for a one to one ratio yesterday but our request was refused. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 13, 2020

