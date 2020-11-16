https://www.dailywire.com/news/bury-trump-in-a-nazi-graveyard-alec-baldwin-says

Actor and frequent Trump critic Alec Baldwin on Sunday called for President Donald Trump to be buried in a Nazi graveyard in a grave adorned with a swastika.

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave,” Baldwin tweeted. “The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.”

Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave.

The majority of Americans made the right choice.

Trump is a maniac. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 15, 2020

Baldwin, who often portrays the president on “Saturday Night Live,” has criticized Trump for not conceding the presidential election, as well as others who question its legitimacy. Responding Sunday to a video of Trump voters expressing skepticism that Biden managed to secure more votes than any presidential candidate in history, Baldwin wrote, “In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, get these people some mental care[.]”

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, get these people some mental care https://t.co/OsKzP2O710 — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 15, 2020

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits claiming widespread election irregularities. Thus far none of the alleged irregularities have been shown to be significant enough to alter the outcome of the election, and various courts have dismissed some of the claims.

Baldwin has used strong language before to hit at Trump and his supporters, going so far as to claim in April that any one who votes for him is “mentally ill.”

“Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals,” he wrote. “He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this. If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible.

And now this.

If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2020

In February, Baldwin likened Republicans in the Senate to the Nazis who enabled Adolf Hitler. “You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country” he mused. “For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 13, 2020

Baldwin also got into a Twitter spat with Mike Huckabee in 2019 when the former Arkansas governor said his Trump impression was “unfunny” and “vicious.” In response, Baldwin attacked Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as a “mouthpiece for fascism.” As The Daily Wire reported:

Huckabee tweeted, “Alec Baldwin announced that he’s ‘so done’ playing @realDonaldTrump on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Good news for viewers who are ‘so done’ with ‘SNL’ & unfunny vicious Trump bashing instead of comedy. For refreshing variety, try my show instead tonight!” That prompted Baldwin to take a shot at Huckabee’s daughter, writing, “Who knows what the future holds? I tell what it should hold. That you, who have sucked a govt paycheck out of the economy while you were a dreadful Lt gov and then gov and that daughter of yours, a mouthpiece for fascism, that you go away. Just…go away.” He added, “And your show is dreadful. You have no charm, insight or intellect.”

Related: Alec Baldwin Attacks Sarah Sanders: She’s A ‘Mouthpiece For Fascism’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

