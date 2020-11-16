https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/16/can-you-feel-the-healing-and-unity-rep-ilhan-omar-says-trump-mentioned-her-at-most-of-his-klan-rallies-throughout-the-country/

Earlier this month, Rep. Ilhan Omar said she is among those “spreading a radical vision of love and unity”:

As part of that “love and unity” push, the Rep from Minnesota, during a chat with the Washington Post, said this:

What a shocker.

The healing has begun!

It’s palpable. Or maybe not.

This progressive version of “unity” doesn’t sound very unifying. And it’s not the first time Omar’s called Trump campaign events “Klan rallies”:

