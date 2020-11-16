https://www.theblaze.com/news/cancel-mob-comes-for-disney-star-election-results

Much of social media called for Disney to fire “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano on Saturday after she had the audacity to question the election results over the weekend.

What are the details?

Carano, a former MMA fighter turned Disney star, shared a meme on Twitter featuring two blindfolded men. The caption said, “BREAKING NEWS: Democratic government leaders now recommends we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.”

Following her tweet, hashtag #FireGinaCarano began trending on the social media platform. Many users using the hashtag also copied Disney’s streaming service on the demand.

At the time of this reporting, Carano’s tweet has been liked more than 32,000 times.

In response to the meme, one user wrote, “It’s really disgusting how [Star Wars actors] John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran were viciously attacked by racist and sexist people, resulting in reduced roles and zero support from Disney, and Gina Carano gets a major role while associating herself with those very same people. #FireGinaCarano.”

Another added, “Gina has has gone all in crazy. That’s okay though, i just don’t want to see it. @Disney #FireGinaCarano.”

“Woah, Gina this is extremely irresponsible. If you are referring to the election, there is no proof of any fraud. If you at referring to mask wearing, we should be doing that and if we all did it we would be able to go outside sooner,” yet another user railed.

What else?

Prior to the offending tweet, Carano appeared to call into question the results of the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a Nov. 5 tweet, Carano wrote, “We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

