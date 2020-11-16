https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-owens-blasts-harry-styles-vogue-photo-shoot-bring-back-manly-men

Conservative commentator and activist Candace Owens took fire from much of social media after blasting a Vogue photo shoot featuring ball gown-clad pop star Harry Styles.

What are the details?

On Saturday, Owens shared photos from the shoot and

captioned it, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

For his part, Styles was

quoted as telling the long-running fashion magazine, “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

Elsewhere in the fashion profile, Styles added, “Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

What was the reaction?

Actress Olivia Wilde shredded Owens for her remarks, simply

responding, “You’re pathetic.”

Actor Elijah Wood

chimed in, “[I] think you’ve missed the definition of what a man is. [M]asculinity alone does not make a man.” In a second tweet, he wrote, “[I]n fact, it’s got nothing to do with it.”

PC Mag editor Will Greenwald

added, “Maybe your first mistake was looking for aggressive masculinity in Vogue. Well, your second mistake. Your first mistake was fetishizing it at all.”

Dr. Eugene Gu, founder and CEO of CoolQuit.com, wrote, “Harry Styles wearing a dress doesn’t threaten anyone’s masculinity except for those who pay such close attention to the cover of Vogue magazine that they have to cry and scream on social media like overly emotional snowflakes and then falsely accuse Harry of destroying society.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin wrote, “Candy Owens doesn’t know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans.”

After her initial remarks went viral, Owens shared a follow-up tweet about the attention, writing, “Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men.’ I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity,’ were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

