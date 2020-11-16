https://theduran.com/cdc-reveals-hospitals-counted-heart-attacks-as-covid-19-deaths/







From One America News Network

The latest numbers from the CDC reveal hospitals have been counting patients who died from serious preexisting conditions as COVID-19 deaths. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more, as the CDC counts over 51-thousand patients who actually died from heart attacks, as opposed to the coronavirus.

