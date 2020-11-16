https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-pratts-brother-in-law-rips-leftist-trolls-who-deemed-him-worst-hollywood-chris

After leftist trolls declared him the “Worst Hollywood Chris” due to his religious beliefs, Chris Pratt’s brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger has come to his defense, denouncing those who unfairly characterized him.

Speaking with Variety, Schwarzenegger said that Twitter is essentially a “junkyard” where people attack each other for whatever reason.

“It’s crazy. Twitter is a junkyard, right? I mean, every day there’s something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let’s get mad at this person,” Schwarzenegger said.

Patrick cited his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, as a man who stood up to trolls and who never let the opinions of others mess up his drive.

“My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else’s opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go,” he said. “No matter what you’re doing in life, there’s [sic] are always going [sic] be people hating on you and wanting you to fail.”

“People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better,” Patrick continued.

During the viral internet moment, Patrick said he messaged Pratt, advising him not to take the situation seriously.

“I messaged him, and just mostly was like, ‘I hope you’re not taking this seriously.’ I don’t really know what else to say,” he said.

This past October, filmmaker Amy Berg asked fans to vote on which Hollywood Chris they liked the least – Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and, lastly, Chris Pratt. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor lost the vote for obvious political reasons.

Following that, Pratt fell subject to an internet rage mob when it was revealed that he declined to attend a Joe Biden fundraiser alongside his “Avengers” co-stars. The situation prompted notably left-wing celebrities to come to his defense, including Mark Ruffalo.

“You all, [Chris Pratt] is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life,” wrote Ruffalo. “He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now,” tweeted Ruffalo.

“No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it. -Tupac,” quoted actress Zoe Saldana. “You got this [Chris Pratt]. Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!”

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

“Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. [Chris Pratt] is the best dude in the world,” said James Gunn. “I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”

“What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude,” Robert Downey Jr. said in an Instagram post.

“AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value,” he continued.

“If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea,” concluded Downey. “Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @PrattPrattPratt I #gotyerbackbackback.”

