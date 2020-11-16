https://thehill.com/homenews/media/526127-chuck-todd-every-gop-senator-declined-interviews-this-weekend

Every member of the Senate GOP caucus declined invitations to appear on “Meet the Press” this Sunday, according to the show’s host Chuck ToddCharles (Chuck) David ToddKlain: COVID-19 relief could be first example of post-election bipartisan action Republicans increasingly urge Trump to begin formal transition Biden campaign manager says he’s ‘going to make good’ on ‘incredibly progressive’ agenda MORE.

“We invited every single Republican senator to appear on Meet the Press this morning. They all declined,” said Todd on Sunday’s show.

.@chucktodd: “We invited every single Republican senator to appear here on @MeetThePress this morning. They all declined.” — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) November 15, 2020

The members would have been pressed about Trump’s refusal to concede the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden Joe BidenObama: US ‘adversaries have seen us weakened’ US sees 1M new coronavirus cases in one week GOP shows limited appetite for pursuing Biden probes MORE.

Most Republicans have offered support from Trump, who has made unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, many of which have already been thrown out in court.

Major news networks projected Biden as the winner of the election more than a week ago. Biden has leads of tens of thousands of votes in critical states.

Trump has mounted legal efforts calling for Pennsylvania to not certify its election results as Georgia heads to a hand recount.

Some Republican governors including Larry Hogan of Maryland and Asa Hutchinson Asa HutchinsonRepublicans increasingly urge Trump to begin formal transition Sunday shows – Election results, coronavirus dominate headlines Republican Arkansas governor: ‘I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States’ MORE of Arkansas have said that they believe Biden will be the next president, but the issue has been met with relative silence or flat-out resistance by members of the House and Senate GOP.

