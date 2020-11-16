https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnn-hosts-nurse-who-rips-dying-conservative-coronavirus-victims-filled-with-anger-and-hatred

CNN hosted a nurse from South Dakota on Monday morning who ripped her conservative patients of the novel coronavirus for allegedly being filled with “anger and hatred” and denying the virus’ existence until their last dying breath.

“They come in, they’re horribly ill, they’re gasping for breath, and, yet, they don’t believe they have COVID?” CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota teed-up registered nurse Jodi Doering.

“They don’t want to believe that COVID is real,” said Doering, claiming that this isn’t coming from “one particular patient, it’s just a culmination of so many people.”

“Their last dying words are, ‘This can’t be happening. It’s not real,’” the nurse claimed. “And when they should be spending time — FaceTiming their families, they’re filled with anger and hatred.”

In South Dakota, there have been a total of 644 coronavirus-linked deaths in the state since March.

“It just made me really sad the other night, and I just can’t believe that those are gonna be their last thoughts and words,” Doering continued.

Camerota, outraged over these dying conservatives supposed last words, asked: “Anger and hared, towards you?”

“Nursing just happens to be on the receiving end of this,” the nurse answered, noting that some patients are “grateful” for her care — seemingly not the conservatives ones.

When she tells them to call their family, Doering says, “they say ‘no’ because they think they’re gonna be fine,” which leaves her “sad, and mad, and frustrated.”

“How could it not make your own head explode?” the CNN host said as Doering laughs. “They are gasping for breath, their oxygen levels are dropping, what do they think is wrong with them?”

“It’s just so mind-blowing to think, they’d rather have lung cancer, they’d rather have a diagnosis of lung cancer than of coronavirus?” Camerota re-asserts, over loud laughter from Doering. “Yeah, yeah,” she responds.

The nurse later in the interview claimed she’s upset with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) for allegedly politicizing the virus. The “last thing we ever think about,” Doering said, is “are a Republican or Democrat,” so to make the virus political makes “any healthcare provider want to scream.”

Doering was granted the appearance on CNN airwaves for her viral Twitter thread that reamed conservative patients for allegedly denying the existence of the virus and believing Joe Biden was going to “ruin the USA.”

“I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is … [g]oing to ruin the USA,” she wrote. “All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that ‘stuff’ because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.”

“I can’t stop thinking about it,” she continued. “These people really think this isn’t going to happen to them. And then they stop yelling at you when they get intubated. It’s like a f***ing horror movie that never ends. There’s no credits that roll. You just go back and do it all over again. … Which is what I will do for the next three nights. But tonight. It’s me and Cliff [her dog] and Oreo ice cream. And how ironic I have on my ‘home’ Hoodie. The South Dakota I love seems far away right now.”

Doering’s social media is rife with posts critical of President Donald Trump, Gov. Noem, and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens. And — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020

Which is what I will do for the next three nights. But tonight. It’s me and Cliff and Oreo ice cream. And how ironic I have on my “home”

Hoodie. The South Dakota I love seems far away right now. pic.twitter.com/3e5Qg4yAuS — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020

WATCH:

South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering says her coronavirus patients often “don’t want to believe that Covid is real.” “Their last dying words are, ‘This can’t be happening. It’s not real.’ And when they should be… FaceTiming their families, they’re filled with anger and hatred.” pic.twitter.com/mxMBDgWcda — CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

