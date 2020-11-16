https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/16/cnns-brian-stelter-wants-to-know-if-you-want-to-get-mad-about-out-of-context-clips-of-trump-supporters-being-assaulted/

We haven’t been watching Fox News today, but there’s a pretty good chance they aired some footage of the Million MAGA March that took place Saturday in Washington, D.C., including videos of Trump supporters — including the elderly — being harassed and assaulted by members of Antifa, which Joe Biden still insists is just “an idea.”

The reason we assume Fox News aired it is because CNN’s Brian Stelter is talking about it. Was he on Twitter Saturday when the footage of these attacks was going around? Because yes, we were angry — some of those clips made our blood boil. Good thing Stelter reminded us what we were seeing was out of context. Our colleague Julio Rosas from Townhall shot some of those videos, by the way. He was on the ground there; as far as we know, no one from CNN was, at least not after dark.

Welcome to Twitter. What do you want to get angry about today? ®️ Trump’s lies

Harry Styles in Vogue

Newsom’s party

Out of context clips of DC violence — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 16, 2020

We’d like to get angry about the guy at CNN who allegedly covers the media calling the videos of violence in D.C. out of context.

“Out of context clips of DC violence?” Dismissing violence as “needing context” isn’t a great take. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 16, 2020

What was out of context when people were eating and had fireworks thrown at them? https://t.co/XPBtfTpvMp — President Elect Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) November 16, 2020

Hi Brian. I’ve been a videographer for the better part of 25 years. I started on 3/4” tape and current edit digitally. Please show me where the tapes have been edited or doctored. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) November 16, 2020

“Out of context clips of DC violence” If Trump supporters are shown being attacked, it MUST be out of context, huh? You fucking hack. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 16, 2020

Do you have any interest in finding out the context or nah? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) November 16, 2020

🤡 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 16, 2020

Condemn this, @brianstelter. C’mon, you can do it! — david heicklen (@davidheicklen) November 16, 2020

No he can’t. He’s not capable of doing anything remotely pro-Trump. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 16, 2020

We’d love to hear the context Brian! Whenever you’re ready — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) November 16, 2020

Curious, what’s the context of the violence? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 16, 2020

I see that they had it coming, then. — Kevin Walsh (@ForgottenNY) November 16, 2020

Please elaborate on the proper context for the violence in the streets. — UltiMatt 👑 (@mattkg) November 16, 2020

How, pray tell, could this be taken out of context?@brianstelter 👀 pic.twitter.com/hyZV0DLX8H — President-Elect Donna (@Crypsis12) November 16, 2020

Is there ‘proper context’ for deliberately knocking an elderly man off his bike? — Dencodarlin (@dencodarlin01) November 16, 2020

What exactly is being taken out of context here?https://t.co/eJWJ8iq7FG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2020

Everyone: Hey, those Antifa jerks beat up an elderly person wearing a Trump shirt!

Brian Stelter: Well, did he say something mean? What human DESERVES getting beaten for having an opinion? What a sociopath. Not a coincidence that his initials are BS. — President-Elect Jon Hill (@thisisjonhill) November 16, 2020

“Out of context violence” Stelter thinks attacking elderly Trump supporters is okay as long as there is context that it’s actually good that Antifa is assaulting people https://t.co/qKzXdVKtAh — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 16, 2020

“Antifa’ stands for ‘anti-fascist’ and therefore those kids must have been fascists and had it coming.” – MSM — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 16, 2020

I mean, this is exactly the logic. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2020

Yup, throwing firecrackers at people trying to enjoy a meal at a restaurant is out of context. — Betsy Trevarthen (@WhiteSox_B) November 16, 2020

Harassing people at diners who were supporting local eateries and their employees. Tough to take that out of context. — My Own Hedge Fund 🇺🇸 (#Capitalist) (@MyOwnHedgeFund) November 16, 2020

What context do this belong in? https://t.co/I9vw9Lzfso — Muddy Puddles (@kimmie102473) November 16, 2020

🤔 I was under the impression that there was no context in which attacking elderly people and throwing fireworks at people in restaurants was ok. I kinda thought those behaviors were a clear indication that one has no conscience. — Los (@Los026) November 16, 2020

That lady and her kids were really asking for it. — Blly📺🎞🛠 (@ll_r_ps) November 16, 2020

“Out of context clips of DC violence” According to Tater, those Trump supporters deserved to be assaulted. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 16, 2020

Dismissing harassment and violence to own the Orange Man — bold strategy, Cotton pic.twitter.com/jc1RGNF6FZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 16, 2020

Do you think a big part of the reason #1 had any impact is because of the way your network covers things like #4 in a unserious, partisan manner? Credibility by media is earned not assumed. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 16, 2020

pic.twitter.com/08NT0V8mNm — TBD Gritty – Used to Be Political (@TBDGritty) November 16, 2020

Brian Stelter never makes people angry about things. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) November 16, 2020

He’s been known to frustrate all the kings horses and men though. — Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) November 16, 2020

Brian Stelter has his crew edit clips and airs them under the banner, “Reliable Sources,” while real-time video from people in the streets witnessing assaults is out of context — got it.

Speaking of “out of context,” how much did this shot cost your network? pic.twitter.com/Jeeny57qPV — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) November 16, 2020

Related:

After attacking them earlier in the streets, Antifa and BLM now harassing Trump supporters at restaurants and hotels in DC https://t.co/QazM3jeyjk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 15, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

