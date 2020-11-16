https://www.foxnews.com/us/antifa-youth-liberation-front-arson-police

A group aligned with the radical left-wing group Antifa sent a tweet Sunday in which it appeared to praise an alleged arson attempt at a law enforcement officer’s home.

The group, Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, included an article on how federal law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident, which law enforcement said might be linked to recent protests in Portland. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has already claimed the incident was arson.

“This is so cool,” the group tweeted along with the article.

When contacted by Fox News, Twitter did not immediately say whether the post violated its policies.

ANTI-FASCIST GROUP SEEN AS PLAYING BIG ROLE IN PORTLAND UNREST: REPORT

A law enforcement official reportedly said that there was a “concern in this case that the officer was surveilled and followed home.”

Sunday’s tweet came after months of protests in cities like Portland, Ore., and Seattle, where some destroyed or defaced property.

The PNW Youth Liberation Front describes itself as a “[d]ecentralized network of autonomous youth collectives.” Apparently stating its goal, the group says: “Direct action towards total liberation.”

The group has also resisted the idea that protests should be peaceful.

“To all the people on the streets who call themselves ‘peaceful protesters’. I don’t know where you’ve been for the past 4+ years, but being peaceful doesn’t stop the police, how do I know this?” the account tweeted this summer. “Because people have been doing this for years before you hopped on the protest trend.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group wrote similar posts on its account.

“We’ve stood in the streets, hands up, non violent, and time and time again brutalized, shot with chemical weapons, and arrested,” PNW Youth Liberation Front added in another tweet. “There’s a simple reason why you haven’t experienced intense police brutality yet, it’s called Public F—–g Relations.

“The pigs are in a PR battle so they say there’s a difference from ‘peaceful’ and ‘violent’ protesters,” the group added in another post. “When in fact what we are fighting is the ultimate form of violence, making any and all resistance self and community defense.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

