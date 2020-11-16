https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/couch-potato-nation-americans-spent-nearly-500-hours-sofas-amid-covid/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, the living room has become a school, office, and even a gym for many American families. With so many people stuck at home, it’s not surprising that couches are quickly becoming the center of our universe. A survey finds this couch potato relationship has gone so far most Americans now think of their sofa as a quarantine companion.

The OnePoll survey of 2,000 people finds the average American spends two hours a day sitting on their couch. Since March, that adds up to over 448 hours parked on a comfy living room cushion. The nationwide shutdowns have even caused seven in 10 people to view their favorite sofa as a new best friend.

The study, commissioned by Article, reveals 61 percent are now using their couch as a work station during the pandemic. Respondents says it’s the main place to write and receive work emails each day.

