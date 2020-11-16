https://thepostmillennial.com/ilhan-omar-calls-trump-events-klan-rallies/

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar spoke to the Washington Post, saying that Trump rallies were nothing more than Klan rallies.

“To speak about me at every single rally, didn’t really matter where he was, sometimes multiple times in a day, as he had held his Klan rallies throughout the country,” Omar said.

In the full interview, Omar said that black women and young people were responsible for the rebuke of President Trump in the recent election, and that they showed up “to say we want a future that is brighter than the darkness you have brought.”

In trying to explain how the Democrats lost six seats in the House of Representatives, she said that “elections are nuanced.”

“For alot of my colleagues who’ve lost, they’ve expressed how there was alot of concentration, whether it was the volunteers, the nation’s attention was on sending Trump packing. And for alot of us, that win in itself was the victory we were after.”

She blamed the pandemic for the losses, saying “Campaigning during a pandemic really wasn’t something that alot of people were prepared for. I had to fight to establish a ground game, to hire a canvassing team, and go out and door knocking in Minnesota.

“I know alot of my colleagues did not do that, and so there are alot of challenges that happen when you are not having that one-on-one face-to-face conversation with constituents. When Republicans are continuing to expand their ground game, Democrats did not.”

Trump has routinely slammed Omar, saying that “She doesn’t love our country, you know? I don’t like people that don’t love our country.”

In June, he said of Omar: “Omar is going to be very much involved in a Biden government. They will put this hate-filled, America-bashing socialist front and centre in deciding the fate of your family and deciding the fate of your country. I don’t think so.

“She would like to make the government of our country just like the country from where she came—Somalia. No government, no safety, no police, no nothing, just anarchy. And now, she’s telling us how to run our country. No, thank you.”



