President Trump retweeted a video from before the election that laid out the unimaginable – the voting machines used in the US in multiple states had so many weaknesses they never ever should have been used in elections across this great nation.
A voter machine expert, Russ Ramsland, was in an interview before the 2020 election where he addressed the many unreal weaknesses in the voting machines used in the 2020 US election.
DOMINION.
“We began to look and realized how easy it is to change votes.”
Election security expert @RussRamsland has performed many investigations on US election machines.
The most *shocking* thing about this interview is it took place just days BEFORE the election. Watch pic.twitter.com/53Kcxmne2e
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 14, 2020
This report is consistent with what we found and what we are reporting related to the massive election fraud committed in the 2020 election.
