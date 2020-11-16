https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cyber-expert-reviewed-voting-machines-used-america-identified-many-weaknesses-fraud-2020-election-video/

President Trump retweeted a video from before the election that laid out the unimaginable – the voting machines used in the US in multiple states had so many weaknesses they never ever should have been used in elections across this great nation.

A voter machine expert, Russ Ramsland, was in an interview before the 2020 election where he addressed the many unreal weaknesses in the voting machines used in the 2020 US election.

This report is consistent with what we found and what we are reporting related to the massive election fraud committed in the 2020 election.

