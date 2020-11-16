http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RExj9PQoYgk/

Rep.-elect Darrell Issa (R-CA) said President Donald Trump’s impact on the Republican Party was on par with former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.

“I believe that Donald Trump has added to the Republican Party just as Lincoln did, and Reagan did, and Goldwater did,” Darrell Issa told Fox News. “These are lasting people still mark each of those historical figures in a very special way. And so I think when you take the party of Reagan, and then you add Lincoln, then you add Trump you get our party.”

Issa, who defeated Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for California’s 50th Congressional District, is headed back to Congress after he retired from Congress representing California’s 49th District for more than a decade.

Issa made the comments while discussing the Million MAGA March over the weekend in Washington, DC, where thousands of people rallied in support of Trump.

“Without a doubt, it’s the one time in which the stores don’t have to close and put boards over their windows, because it’s been completely not only nonviolent but a happy event,” the California Republican said.

Issa, who once served as head of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told Breitbart News Sunday in September that Trump needs allies in Congress, and explained that was one reason he was running for reelection.

