Tootie Smith, a Republican and incoming chairwoman of the Clackamas Board of County Commissioners, took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that despite new restrictions, she plans to celebrate Thanksgiving “with as many family and friends” as she can find.

“Gov Brown is WRONG to order otherwise,” Smith posted.

The Oregonian reported that Smith’s post seemed to be a direct rebuke of Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown’s new restrictions that include limiting the number of people in social gatherings to no more than six. Brown announced Friday a statewide two-week “freeze,” which will limit restaurants and bars to take-out only and close gyms, as well as, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities during that period.

The freeze will take effect starting Nov. 18 and will run through Dec. 2. It aims to limit group activities and slow the spread of COVID-19. The state is experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections and has reached record high positivity rates and hospitalizations in November.

The paper reported how Brown backed up her new coronavirus restrictions by warning residents that police will help enforce compliance.

Smith told the paper that the coronavirus restrictions have had a devastating effect on other issues like domestic violence and depression, and she said that more restrictions are not worth the pain.

The paper pointed out that Smith’s post was both praised and criticized. Some called her announcement cavalier since the state is undergoing so many new infections.

Smith told the paper that she has been in touch with “hundreds if not thousands of people who are up in arms” about Brown’s restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

