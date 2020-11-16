https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-dick-morris-recount-contested-election/2020/11/16/id/997290

Debunking The Washington Post report Monday, presidential political strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax TV said the Trump legal team is still seeking to dismiss 630,000 Pennsylvania ballots counted without meaningful observation after election day.

The Post report “is erroneous, it’s false, it’s untrue, it’s a lie,” Morris told Monday’s “American Agenda.” “It’s what the president loves to call fake media.

“The charge has not been dropped; it’s continued right along.”

Morris, who has spoke with President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday, said the legal team is refiling “another action this afternoon that will highlight that charge.”

Morris added a call for viewers to contact Georgia legislature leaders to demand a free and fair election recount, particularly with regard to signature verification and a bipartisan team of observers.

“A body at rest tends to stay at rest unless it is acted on by an outside force: Isaac Newton,” Morris said.

“They should demand a fair and full count,” he concluded. “And say, ‘until that demand is met, until the signatures are verified, until the ballots are inspected by Republican inspectors as well as Democrats, they will not certify who won the electoral votes in Georgia.'”

