Disney Edits Controversial Mandalorian Scene So Baby Yoda Just Eats An Unborn Baby

BURBANK, CA—Disney has edited its controversial scene from The Mandalorian, where The Child eats an unfertilized alien egg, so that the creature affectionately known as “Baby Yoda” will simply eat an unborn human baby instead.

Apologizing for the scene that angered many corners of the internet with Baby Yoda eating pretend CGI eggs, the studio announced that Baby Yoda will simply abort an unborn baby instead.

“Many people were angered that Baby Yoda ate an unfertilized, entirely fictional alien egg, and we believe they will find this far less offensive,” said one producer of the show. “It’s just a human fetus — definitely no life there. The fetus is a parasite, after all, and it’s much more icky than the unfertilized eggs this completely fictional character had stored in this jar.”

Pro-life groups have protested the change, but they were quickly decried as anti-science bigots who obviously just want to control women’s bodies.