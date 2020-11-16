https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scott-atlas-michigan-whitmer-coronavirus/2020/11/16/id/997207

Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, encouraged the people of Michigan on Sunday to “rise up” against new coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp,” Atlas tweeted in response to an announcement of the new public health measures.

Atlas, who President Donald Trump has cited approvingly and has often taken positions on COVID-19 that differ from those of many public health experts, later clarified that he “NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!”

Earlier Sunday, Whitmer said a “three-week pause targeting indoor social gatherings and other group activities” would start on Wednesday, according to CNN. The measures include halting in-person learning at high schools and colleges, closing indoor dining at restaurants, suspending organized sports, and putting limits on indoor residential gatherings.

The Michigan governor hit back at Atlas, telling CNN, “We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular. I’m not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”

Whitmer faced great pushback against a strict stay-at-home order she issued in spring, which prompted protests from conservative groups.

