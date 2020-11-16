https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/eating-many-eggs-significantly-increases-diabetes-risk-doctors-warn/

(STUDY FINDS) — ADELAIDE, Australia — Whether you like them scrambled or sunny side up, eggs are a favorite at breakfast around the world. While many consider eggs to be a “superfood” and a nutritious way to start any day, a study finds eggs may not be all they’re cracked up to be. Researchers at the University of South Australia reveal eating too much egg each day can dramatically increase your risk for developing diabetes.

The study, looking at over 8,500 people around the age of 50, finds in some regions of the world egg consumption has doubled between 1991 and 2009. One country seeing a major dietary makeover is China, where the study was carried out.

“Diet is a known and modifiable factor that contributes to the onset Type 2 diabetes, so understanding the range of dietary factors that might impact the growing prevalence of the disease is important,” says Dr. Ming Li in a university release.

