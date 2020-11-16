https://www.oann.com/ecbs-de-cos-says-governing-council-should-increase-monetary-accommodation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ecbs-de-cos-says-governing-council-should-increase-monetary-accommodation

November 16, 2020

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s governing council should further increase monetary accommodation to potentially avoid problems of market fragmentation given a worsening outlook for both economic activity and inflation, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

With the euro zone likely heading back into recession this quarter, the ECB has already said it would provide more stimulus in December, most likely through its pandemic emergency bond buying programme and through more favourable loans to the bank sector.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Ingrid Melander)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

