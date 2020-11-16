https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/except-youre-forced-to-attend-epic-thread-takes-ridiculous-socialism-is-just-like-a-potluck-yall-narrative-apart-and-its-glorious/

Socialism sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

And no amount of cute little metaphors or purple-headed smiley little socialists claiming it’s just a potluck will change that. Hey y’all, socialism won’t destroy the country, it’s just like a bunch of people eating at a giant potluck and stuff …

We can’t even make this up.

Watch.

Awww, ain’t that cute?

There is nothing more southern and country than a potluck.

Nothing scary here, folks.

Except …

Socialism is a potluck you’re forced to attend. There are 300 people and 50 bring food – all mushy canned green beans, which is the state-mandated minimum. There are 3 pieces of chicken for the first ones in line. There are no drinks due to a planning error. https://t.co/ZInnaUuiX0 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 16, 2020

All mushy canned green beans, which is a state-mandated minimum.

This is so good.

Keep going.

The planning committee provides 18,000 pounds of oyster crackers for each potluck. 17,970 pounds of crackers go to waste, but it makes good economic sense to the planning committee because it keeps the state-owned oyster cracker factory operating. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 16, 2020

Whoohoo OYSTER CRACKERS!

50 attendees are unable to produce due to disability. 100 attendees won’t produce because they don’t like to work or they’re working on a free college degree, majoring in areas like “Feminist Response to the Mating Rituals of Bonobos with Parallels to the Writings of Dickens”. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 16, 2020

Mating Rituals of Bonobos was a popular major way back when this editor was in college.

Just kidding.

100 attendees used to bring food to the potluck, but they don’t see the incentive in continuing to bring food when they can have what everyone else gets with no effort. They managed to join the non-producers before the planners cracked down on this behavior. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 16, 2020

Smart.

The 50 who bring food are threatened with imprisonment and having their children taken away if they don’t continue to bring their mandated food quota. The planners discuss how to deal with these “traitors” over a 7-course meal at an alternate location. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 16, 2020

With zero mushy green beans or oyster crackers.

Yup.

That’s how I see it anyway, but maybe my hair’s not purple enough to understand socialism? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 16, 2020

Damn this was good.

Heh.

Not sure who needs to hear this today but socialism SUCKS.

***

