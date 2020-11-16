https://bongino.com/2018-ny-times-video-professor-shows-students-how-easy-it-is-to-hack-a-dominion-voting-machine/

Much to their current chagrin, in April 2018, The New York Times published a video of a University of Michigan computer scientist, J. Alex Halderman, showing a group of students how easy it is to rig a Dominion Voting Machine. The name of the video is “I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians.” A caption next to the title read, “It’s time America’s leaders got serious about voting security.”

At the time, Democrats were focused on Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation and were anxiously waiting for his team to find evidence that President Trump had colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 election.

A colleague of mine, The Western Journal’s Jared Harris, dug up this little gem.

The video shows Homer Simpson using a touch screen to vote for Barack Obama, but it instantly turns into a vote for John McCain.

Professor Halderman narrates the brief video and tells students that the Dominion Accuvote TS and TSX machines are obsolete models, but were still being used in American elections.

Halderman continues his monologue:

I’m here to tell you that the electronic voting machines Americans got to solve the problem of voting integrity, they turned out to be an awful idea. That’s because people like me can hack them, all too easily. I once turned a voting machine into a video game. Imagine what the Russians and the North Koreans can do. I’ve even gone to Congress to raise the alarm.

He is seen testifying at a Congressional hearing. “These machines are vulnerable to sabotage and even to cyberattacks that could change votes.”

Halderman tells viewers how to hack the Dominion voting machines.

Step 1: Buy a voting machine on eBay, or if you’re the North Koreans, Hack the manufacturer and steal their software code. Step 2: Write a virus. Step 3: Email your virus to every election official responsible for programming the voting machines with new ballots. Step 4: Wait. Step 5: Hijack the programming and let the election officials copy your invisible malicious code onto the voting machines. Step 6: Watch your code silently steal votes.

He told students he would be conducting a poll to see how many students preferred their own school, the University of Michigan, over their “arch-rival, Ohio State.”

Students are seen voting for Michigan. “But here’s a little secret between you and me. I’ve already hacked these portless machines.”

Ohio State is the winner…Following a chorus of boos, he informs the students he had hacked the computers, however, a count of the paper ballots shows that Michigan has won.

The last scene shows President Trump speaking at a news conference. He tells reporters, “It’s old fashioned, but it’s always good to have a paper backup system of voting. It’s called paper.”

I bet the New York Times rues the day they published this video.

Watch the video.

Additionally, prior to the 2016 election a Princeton professor was able to hack a Dominion voting system in just seven minutes – and had been sounding the alarm on them since 2008.

Yet once it’s President Trump sounding the alarm, they’re quick to dismiss such concerns as baseless conspiracy theories.

