Four rockets hit in Baghdad’s Green Zone Tuesday, according to Iraq’s military.

The Associated Press reported that according to two Iraqi security officials the rockets hit only 600 meters away from the American embassy and were intercepted by an air defense system that was put in by the U.S.

Two Iraqi security forces personnel sustained injury, according to officials, the AP reported.

The incident occurred after the Pentagon had announced it will decrease troop levels in Iraq from 3,000 to 2,500, the outlet noted.

