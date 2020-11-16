https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-house-majority-democrats/2020/11/16/id/997261

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., reportedly lamented “the loss of the House majority,” despite Democrats not losing their majority in the House, Fox News reports.

“So, you know, of course, the loss of the House majority is just extraordinarily upsetting to all of us,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a virtual town hall last Thursday, according to Fox. “It’s upsetting to all of us who are invested in having a Democratic majority so that we can expand health care, so that we can raise wages, so that we can protect working people.”

Although some races have yet to be called, Democrats did manage to hold onto their majority by at least one seat, with 219 to Republicans’ 203, as of Monday afternoon.

Despite their success keeping the House and apparently winning the White House in the recent election, many Democrats have expressed displeasure with the party’s performance, particularly their losing several seats in the House and not winning a majority in the Senate.

“It’s also personal personally very difficult because to lose these people, you know, many of them are my colleagues, and I’m proud to call many of them my friends, and the idea that they may not be returning next term, or that they aren’t returning next term, is extremely difficult on both just a personal and a policy and a political level,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, according to Fox.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

